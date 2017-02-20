Ask the Expert: How Can I Creatively Stay in Touch with Past Clients?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features John Bunker, marketing director of RealEstateCalendars.com.

Q: How can I creatively—and effectively—stay in touch with past clients and prospects?



A: I once read in a USPS report that consumers are fired upon with approximately 3,000 advertising messages day-in and day-out, underscoring the importance of being creative when it comes to standing out from the competition.

As time marches on, keeping in touch with past clients and prospects that can be turned into clients in the future is more important than ever—but with so many communication avenues to choose from, how can you determine what’s most effective?

For starters, direct mail is one of the best ways to keep in touch with clients and prospects, as it’s one of the most cost-effective marketing mediums out there. In fact, on average, every dollar spent on direct mail advertising brings in multiple dollars in sales. Taking this one step further, postcards have been shown to have a higher read rate than other mail media, including catalogs, flyers and magazines—but it doesn’t end there. The benefits of postcard marketing are numerous. Not only does the recipient have nothing to open, but the message is also seen right away. With no envelope to get in the way, the message leaps right out at the recipient, and it can’t be ignored.

It’s also important to do repeat mailings, as the more potential customers see your name, the more likely they’ll be to call you when they’re ready to make a move. By sending postcards that make an impression, you’ll be well on your way to getting the attention of those in your sphere. Whether it’s Just Sold or Just Listed postcards with your photo, office information, phone numbers, logo, etc., past clients and prospects will come to think of you as their go-to real estate professional.

Another important type of postcard that can’t be overlooked is one that lists important phone numbers that can come in handy throughout the year. Providing past clients and prospects a handy resource with numbers for medical personnel and town offices is a simple way to keep you and your services top of mind.

In addition to staying in touch via mail, it’s also a good idea to take advantage of the various social media platforms you have access to. For example, Facebook is a great place to post tips sellers can use when preparing their home for sale, while Instagram can be used to provide a snapshot into your work.

Sports are another great area that can be used to get your name and number in front of a lot of people. Take advantage of the upcoming sports season by dropping off baseball schedules with your business card attached at local sports bars/grills and supermarkets. And last, but not least, for those of you in warmer states, get an early start with seed packets.

