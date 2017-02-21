Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® Partners with GVTC on Customer Loyalty Program

Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® has partnered with GVTC, a fiber communications company, on a customer loyalty program, the Just Plain Smart Move Program, the company recently announced. The partnership aims to help qualified homebuyers and sellers earn cash back credit rewards.

“This innovative program offers wonderful value to GVTC customers through additional cash rewards and by educating them on the many benefits available as they move towards buying or selling their next home,” says D’Ann Harper, broker/owner and CEO of Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ®. “Today’s homeowners are curious about leveraging technology to improve their lifestyle. Our partnership with GVTC provides an avenue to pursue a solution to these needs.”

Through the program, Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® clients who are GVTC customers are eligible to receive cash back credit at closing. Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORSÂ® will donate $100-$250 for every program transaction to The GVTC Foundation.

View program details and restrictions here.

For more information, please visit www.cbharper.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.