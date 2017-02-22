Coldwell Banker Acquires Masterpiece Realty Associates

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has acquired the assets of Del Mar, Calif.-based Masterpiece Realty Associates, Inc., the NRT LLC company recently announced. The firm’s broker/owner, Peter Lewi, and 26 sales associates will affiliate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

“This acquisition marks the return of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage to the heart of Del Mar Village, helps expand our strong presence throughout San Diego County, and reinforces our commitment to providing superior service to buyers and sellers in the area,” says Jamie Duran, president of the Orange County, San Diego and Desert operations of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “Peter Lewi and his group of talented real estate professionals have an excellent reputation in the market, and we are proud to welcome them to Coldwell Banker.”

“I have had a lot of interactions with Coldwell Banker over the years and have a great deal of respect for everyone there, which made this acquisition an easy decision for me,” says Lewi. “Coldwell Banker brings its outstanding technology, marketing and educational resources to our agents, as well as its national and international reputation, all of which will enable them to continue to serve their customers and clients with the highest level of professionalism.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.