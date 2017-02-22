DocuSign Launches DocuSign Payments

DocuSign has launched DocuSign Payments, a way to collect payments and signatures at the same time, the company recently announced. DocuSign Payments is now available to U.S. customers, with a rollout in Australia, Canada and the UK expected in March. Customers who add a payment request to an agreement and send it for a signature will receive funds immediately after the signer pays.

“DocuSign has helped its customers come to agreement digitally for years,” says Ron Hirson, chief product officer at DocuSign. “The idea for Payments came from those customers—particularly small business owners who struggle to collect payments on time, and sometimes can’t collect at all. It was natural to evolve our [digital transaction management] platform and eSignature service to offer a way for people to pay for goods or services at the same time as electronically signing an agreement.”

Customers can use DocuSign Payments via a one-time set-up with Stripe, a global payments platform, and pay with Android Pay, Apple Pay or any major credit card. DocuSign will be integrating other payment partners, including Authorize.net, Braintree and PayPal, as well as automated clearing house (ACH) payments and recurring payments, this year.

“It should be easy to pay for anything online—whether that’s a pair of shoes, a cab ride or now a contract you’re signing,” says Cristina Cordova, head of Business Development at Stripe. “We’re excited to work closely with DocuSign to make it possible for more than 100 million DocuSign users to easily and securely accept payments from anyone, anywhere in the world, whether they’re on a desktop or mobile device.”

For more information, please visit docusign.com/payments.

