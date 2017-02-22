Long & Foster CRES Division Offers Partner Advantage Program

Long & Foster Real Estate’s Corporate Real Estate Services (CRES) division is offering a concierge-style program for its relocation clients, the Partner Advantage Program, the company recently announced. The program provides complimentary support for employees throughout the relocation process, as well as to companies looking for real estate benefits for their existing employees.

“Throughout Long & Foster’s history, our founder, Wes Foster, has always focused on making every aspect of home as simple as possible,” says Pandra Richie, president of the CRES division. “This drive led to the creation of a family of real estate and homeownership services, as well as many excellent partnerships, allowing us to offer cost-savings benefits and support for employees from the beginning of their relocation to when they’re settled into their new home.”

Through the program, Long & Foster offers employees assistance with buying, selling, property management, free home-buying and -selling seminars, and special rates and discounts on moving and real estate-related services. The program features Long & Foster’s full family of companies, including Prosperity Home Mortgage, Long & Foster Settlement Services, Long & Foster Insurance, Long & Foster Property Management and Long & Foster Vacation Rentals.

For more information, please visit LongandFoster.com.

