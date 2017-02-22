RE/MAX Designates Chime, Geographic Farm as Approved Suppliers

RE/MAX has designated Chime Technologies and Geographic Farm as Approved Suppliers, the company recently announced. Chime will provide RE/MAX affiliates access to its suite of CRM and lead generation tools, while Geographic Farm will provide affiliates a special discount on its business development services.

“In less than six months, we have experienced dramatic growth and seen how our platform transforms the process of selling real estate,” says Matt Murphy, CMO of Chime. “RE/MAX agents are known for being among the best of the best, and we can’t wait to see the results they achieve with our technology.”

“We’re honored to join the elite list of RE/MAX Approved Suppliers,” says Jeff Campbell, CEO of Geographic Farm. “Being selected as an Approved Supplier is a stamp of validation that Geographic Farm is doing things the right way, providing real estate agents with high-return products like ConversionPRO, GeoFarm Digital and GeoFarm Digital Enterprise that make their jobs easier and help them grow their businesses cost-effectively.”

With more than 115 participating companies, RE/MAX’s Approved Supplier program provides RE/MAX affiliates with access to an exclusive group of suppliers who can serve their professional real estate needs.

“Our Approved Supplier program was created to help all our agents around the world grow and improve the way they do business,” says Mike Ryan, executive vice president of RE/MAX, LLC.



For more information, please visit www.remax.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.