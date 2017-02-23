X
5 Ways to Relieve Stress When Selling Your Home

5 Ways to Relieve Stress When Selling Your Home

With cleaning and packing up your things, worrying whether an offer will come through, and just thinking about leaving a home that has meant a lot to you over the years, the process of selling your home can be a stressful experience.

Here are five tips to help you calm the anxieties that are often raised when selling a home.

1) Do yoga: Yoga will help reduce stress because it promotes relaxation, which is the natural opposite of stress. Take a class with a friend or just grab a mat and do it outside your home. Remember to take deep breaths and let your worries fade away.

2) Enjoy a massage: Treat yourself to a soothing massage or spa day, and just enjoy someone pampering you. There’s nothing quite like the euphoric feeling of people taking care of you for a change.

3) Get together with friends: Sure, you stay in touch with people on Facebook, but when’s the last time you got together with everyone for a dinner or night out? Make a plan for a fun night at a fancy restaurant and drink and talk your cares away over good memories and laughs. Or invite some people over for a game night. If you’re moving out of town, this could be the last time you have a night with these folks for quite a while.

4) Go on a hike: Take a stroll through nature away from your computer or phone and just put all your work and house-selling business behind you for a couple of hours. Listen to some of your favorite music as you stroll along, and concentrate on all the beauty that surrounds you.

5) See a funny movie: The phase, “laughter is the best medicine” was coined for a reason. Get some popcorn, an over-sized drink and some candy, and check out the latest and greatest comedy movie in theaters. Forget everything else going on in your life and just let yourself laugh.

