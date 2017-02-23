Help Your Pet Transition to a New Home

Moving to a new home can sometimes be hard on children, who must say goodbye to their friends and the place where they grew up. But a move can also be traumatic to your pets.

As a caring pet parent, it’s important to make sure that the transition doesn’t harm your four-legged family members.

Pets such as dogs and cats rely on routine and familiar surroundings, so being yanked from a home and brought to a new place may cause behavioral changes, such as a loss of appetite, less desire to interact, and moping about. Spend some extra time with your pet when you move in to help them get comfortable with their new environment.

Pet experts recommend that you create a pet-friendly space filled with your pet’s favorite blanket and toys once you move in. Make sure they know where their food is and for cats, where the litter box is located. Even pets like birds, rabbits or guinea pigs can be impacted, so try to spend some time with them and make sure they know that new surroundings don’t mean their owner is leaving them.

Remember, when you move to a new home, your pet won’t be familiar to neighbors, so make sure they are fitted with collars and ID tags with your name and current cell-phone number. Microchipping is also a good idea and can serve as a trusty back-up if your pet gets lost.

For pet owners with more exotic pets, look into the pet laws and regulations of the city and state you are moving to. For instance, if you own a monkey or reptile, you might need a special permit. Zoning laws can even prohibit certain animals, as well.

Getting your pet to your new home can sometimes be a challenge. Not all pets love cars and carsickness is common, so check with your vet about any medications or feeding requirements before making a long journey. If you’ll be on the road for more than a day, be sure to find pet-friendly hotels before you start out so there are no problems when it’s time to stop for the night.

Most pet owners already treat their pets like members of the family, so don’t forget about their needs when a move is made. A happy and healthy pet can make any move go more smoothly.

I hope you found this information helpful. Contact me for your real estate needs today!