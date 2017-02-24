Ready for the Red Carpet? Get Up to Speed with These Quick Insights

Film buffs, listen up. Awards season is upon us. As you’re scrambling to watch every film nominated, Wallethub put together a list of surprising facts you may not know about this year’s Academy Awards.

– 2017 is the first year black actors were nominated in every single acting category, following two years in which not a single black actor or actress was nominated.

– With his nomination for Hacksaw Ridge, sound mixer Kevin O’Connell has been nominated 21 times for an Academy Award. Despite his high nomination number, O’Connell has yet to land a single win.

– La La Land was nominated in 14 different categories, tying for highest nomination with All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997)

– To even the awards playing field, not a single one of this year’s nominees were nominated in 2016.

– Love that swanky red carpet? You should. The total worth of the 16,500 square-foot strip of fabric is worth a whopping $30,000.

