This Year’s Oscars â€“ What You Need to Know

Film buffs, listen up. Awards season is upon us. As youâ€™re scrambling to watch every film nominated, Wallethub put together a list of surprising facts you may not know about this yearâ€™s Academy Awards.

– 2017 is the first year black actors were nominated in every single acting category, following two years in which not a single black actor or actress was nominated.

– With his nomination for Hacksaw Ridge, sound mixer Kevin Oâ€™Connell has been nominated 21 times for an Academy Award.Â Despite his high nomination number, Oâ€™Connell has yet to land a single win.

– La La Land was nominated in 14 different categories, tying for highest nomination with All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997)

– To even the awards playing field, not a single one of this yearâ€™s nominees were nominated in 2016.

– Love that swanky red carpet? You should. The total worth of the 16,500 square-foot strip of fabric is worth a whopping $30,000.

Interested in real estate tips? Feel free to contact me directly.