MLSListings Becomes First Real Estate Platform to Offer Chinese Translation

MLSListings, Inc., now offers translation of listing information into Simplified Chinese, the company recently announced. The translation feature can be accessed by clicking the Chinese language symbol on the platform.

“We have one of the most culturally diverse markets in the country,” says Aaron Hyde, vice president of Product Management for MLSListings. “For many buyers and sellers, English is not their first language. To support our agents and brokers even better, we are integrating translation into other languages, where we can, in the tools we offer to help them provide listing information in the language most comfortable for their clients. We implemented Simplified Chinese in the Matrix user interface first because we saw it as a more difficult language to integrate. Over time, we plan to include support for additional languages. We’re already starting to work on Spanish next.”

“We are thrilled that a progressive organization like MLSListings has chosen to offer Matrix services in more than one language,” says Chris Bennett, general manager of Real Estate Solutions for CoreLogic. “The Matrix platform is purpose-built with multilingual capabilities in mind and used by non-English speakers in Canada, Mexico and Japan—but more and more CoreLogic clients in the U.S. are recognizing the diversity of their local markets and using Matrix to better serve those needs. The ability of MLSListings agents and their clients to switch between languages at the click of a button is a huge advantage.”

For more information, please visit www.mlslistings.com.



