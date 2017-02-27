Coldwell Banker Announces Annual Award Winners

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC recently announced its 2016 year-end award recipients for sales production in North America. The winners in each category are:

Individual Sales Associate Honors



Chris Cortazzo, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Malibu, Calif. – Total Adjusted Gross Commission (AGC) in North America; Rental Income in North America

Tom Deutsch, Jr., Coldwell Banker West Shell, Cincinnati, Ohio – Total Units in North America

Agent Team Honors (1-3 Persons)

The Senkler Team, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Concord, Mass. – Total AGC in North America

Team Huggler & Bashore & Brooks, Coldwell Banker Hubbell Briarwood, Lansing, Mich. – Total Units in North America

The Irene Dazzan-Palmer & Sandro Dazzan Team, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Malibu, Calif. – Rental Income in North America

Agent Team Honors (4+ Persons)



The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, Raleigh, N.C. – Total AGC in North America; Total Units in North America

The Jills® – Jill Hertzberg and Jill Eber, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Miami Beach, Fla. – Rental Income in North America

Office Honors

Coldwell Banker Northern Bestsellers, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada – 1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America; 1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage – Boston – Comm Ave., Boston, Mass. – 11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage – Santa Monica, Santa Monica, Calif. – 21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage – Malibu West, Malibu, Calif. 36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage – Menlo Park El Camino, Menlo Park, Calif. – 51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage – Beverly Hills North, Beverly Hills, Calif. – 101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income in North America

Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group, Inc., Appleton, Wis. – 11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Schmidt, REALTORS®, Traverse City, Mich. – 21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., REALTORS®, Hickory, N.C. – 36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Advantage, Fayetteville, N.C. – 51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Wilmington, N.C. – 101+ Sales Associates for Total Units in North America

Company Honors



Coldwell Banker BAIN|SEAL, Washington and Oregon – No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC in North America

Coldwell Banker Honig-Bell, Joliet, Wis. – No. 1 Affiliate Company for Total Units in North America

NRT LLC, Madison, N.J. – No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC in North America; No. 1 Brokerage Company for Total Units in North America

Rookie of the Year

Carrie Davis, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Menlo Park, Calif. – Total AGC in North America

Rory Hertzberg, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Bradley, Ill. – Total Units in North America

“Those agents, managers and company leaders affiliated with our great Coldwell Banker brand are among the hardest working and most dedicated in the industry,” says Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “To achieve greatness among Coldwell Banker peers is a huge accomplishment, and these talented individuals had enormous success in 2016. It is my great pleasure and honor to shine a light on this extraordinary group of achievers who are true leaders in the real estate industry, and we are delighted to pay tribute to their accomplishments.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.