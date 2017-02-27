South Carolina REALTORSÂ® Adds zipLogix Broker Product

South Carolina REALTORSÂ® (SCR) is offering zipLogix’s zipFormÂ® Plus Broker Edition to its 19,000-plus members, zipLogix recently announced. The product enables users to manage multiple agents in various office locations from a secure, online workspace, and to manage and monitor agent activity, weekly tasks, monthly transactions and quarterly performance through the zipTMSâ„¢ Broker Dashboard.

“One of the primary challenges that we’ve heard many brokers face is the ability to track agent activity and critical business metrics, which is why we developed the zipTMS Broker Dashboard,” says zipLogix ChairmanÂ Mark Peterson. “Now that South Carolina REALTORSÂ® can access this tool as a member benefit, more broker administrators have the ability to better manage and monitor their business transactions.”



“Adding zipForm Plus Broker Edition as a member benefit will equip our members with the administrative tools and flexibility they need to successfully manage their brokerages,” saysÂ Nick Kremydas, CEO of SCR. “SCR is pleased to expand our partnership with zipLogix to provide this turnkey tool to our members.”

For more information, please visit www.ziplogix.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.