Three Things You May Not Know about Mardi Gras

For those of us who love a good party, Mardi Gras is an annual celebration not to be missed. While many can’t actually make it to New Orleans for the epic carnival, celebrating in your home state can be just as fun. Below are three fun facts you may not know about your favorite “Fat Tuesday” celebration, this year falling on Tuesday, February 28.

Purple, green and gold. The official Mardi Gras colors were not chosen on aesthetics alone. These colors became the season’s official hues back in 1872. Purple stands for justice, green stands for faith, and gold stands for power.

You must be masked. In New Orleans, parade participants are not allowed to ride on a Mardi Gras float without wearing a mask. Why? The idea is to break down social barriers and promote anonymous participation. Party on!

Move over, New Orleans. Did you know Louisiana was NOT the first North American state to host a Mardi Gras parade? The first Mardi Gras parade in the U.S. was actually in Mobile, Alabama.

