Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Wins MAX Award

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has received the Atlanta Business Chronicle/Georgia State University MAX (Marketing for Excellence) Award for its Luxury Collection marketing campaign, the company recently announced. The campaign was developed in collaboration with architect Bill Harrison and the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

“We are honored to be the first real estate company to ever receive the prestigious MAX Award,” says Dan Forsman, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. “Our goal was to redefine the luxury real estate experience with a new level of marketing and innovation. The MAX Award validates our journey and energizes us to raise the bar even higher. Our Luxury Collection team and our amazing Luxury Collection associates are truly beginning a new era for luxury real estate.”

The MAX Awards were recently held at the Georgia Aquarium.



