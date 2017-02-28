Where the Cards Are Stacked Against Millennial Homebuyers

The cards are stacked against millennial homebuyers—and the deck is high in the country’s most coveted markets.
A new report by Bankrate.com identifies the states where affordability, credit accessibility, employment, the homeownership rate and supply pose challenges to millennial buyers. The report, drawing data from sources including CoreLogic, the National Association of REALTORS® and the U.S. Census Bureau, ranks the following states “tough” for millennial buyers:
- California
- Hawaii
- New York
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Rhode Island
- Texas
- Colorado
- Oregon
- Massachusetts
“Tight market conditions and unaffordably high prices really plague what many young Americans feel are the most desirable places to put down roots,” says Claes Bell, an analyst for Bankrate.com.
Two major factors are at play in California: all-but-absent affordable stock, and a low homeownership rate for millennials, both of which the state is No. 49, according to the report. Markets in sought-after states in the top 10—Colorado, Oregon and Texas—are hard to break into for similar reasons.
There are “easy” markets for millennial buyers, however: Iowa ranks at the top in the report, No. 2 for its millennial homeownership rate and No. 10 for its millennial employment. Utah, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Vermont and Nebraska round out the top 10.
The best and worst states for first-time buyers, based on each indicator assessed in the report:
Affordability
Best
- Iowa
- Ohio
- West Virginia
Worst
- Hawaii
- California
- Oregon
Credit Accessibility
Best
- Alaska
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
Worst
- West Virginia
- Mississippi
- Louisiana
Millennial Employment
Best
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Utah
Worst
- Alabama
- West Virginia
- New Mexico
Millennial Homeownership Rate
Best
- Minnesota
- Iowa
- Utah
Worst
- Hawaii
- California
- New York
Supply
Best
- Alaska
- Vermont
- New Mexico
Worst
- Colorado
- California
- Texas
Source: Bankrate.com
For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.