DocuSign and RE/MAX Integrate Technology

DocuSign and RE/MAX LLC are integrating DocuSign’s eSignature and Transaction Rooms for Real Estate and RE/MAX’s internet portal, MAX/Center, and lead generation system, LeadStreet, DocuSign recently announced. The integration, the result of an initiative launched in August 2016, will allow for single sign-on between the platforms, as well as discounts for RE/MAX affiliates. Attendees of the RE/MAX R4 International Convention this week can set up DocuSign accounts at the DocuSign booth.



“Since we signed our strategic alliance agreement in August last year, we’ve been laser-focused on helping RE/MAX brokers and agents save time, money and hassle,” says Georg Gerstenfeld, vice president and general manager of Real Estate Solutions at DocuSign.

“RE/MAX is dedicated to making agents and brokers successful—and technologies that can efficiently manage the entire real estate transaction and deliver a superior customer experience are key to that,” says Geoff Lewis, president of RE/MAX. “That’s why we chose to extend our strategic alliance with DocuSign even further, and offer our affiliates the chance to get started right here at the RE/MAX R4 convention.”

Once fully operational, the MAX/Center integration will automatically offer RE/MAX affiliates direct login access to DocuSign Transaction Rooms for Real Estate. The LeadStreet integration goes one step further: when agents enter property details or buyer/seller information into LeadStreet, data flows directly into a DocuSign Transaction Room, eliminating the need to rekey information.

RE/MAX also provides its brokers a free version of DocuSign Transaction Rooms for Real Estate, as well as the option to purchase DocuSign eSignature on behalf of their office at an exclusive, discounted price. RE/MAX agents have the option to purchase DocuSign eSignature for 25 percent off the retail price.

For more information, please visit www.docusign.com or www.remax.com.

