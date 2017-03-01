ERA Real Estate Enters Palm Beach, Fla. with New Affiliation

ERA Real Estate has entered the Palm Beach, Fla., market with the affiliation of The Fite Group Luxury Homes, the company recently announced. The firm, led by principal David Fite, will now operate as The Fite Group Luxury Homes ERA Powered, serving Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and the Village of Wellington.

“Since establishing our company in 2008, we have worked tirelessly to create a supportive, collaborative team and we have been diligent in exploring innovative ways to build our business for everyone’s benefit,” says Fite. “Aligning with ERA Real Estate enhances our ability to attract a broader clientele, both domestically and internationally, through global referral channels, a comprehensive listings distribution strategy and an industry-leading technology platform.”

“A market-leading boutique firm with global capabilities, The Fite Group Luxury Homes ERA Powered is known for prioritizing relationships over transactions and people over properties,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Owners David and Nadine Fite have leveraged their extensive experience in finance and marketing to create a uniquely branded firm with a flair for innovation that is equally focused on business fundamentals and a strong culture of collaboration.”

The firm, with three offices and 120 sales associates, also manages Mirasol Realty, the onsite real estate services provider for the Country Club at Mirasol.

For more information, please visit www.era.com.



