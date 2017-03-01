Infographic: 2017’s Best State Capitals to Live In

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:

Wondering what states have the best capitals to roost in? Wonder no more! A recent WalletHub infographic ranks the best capitals to call home, based on aspects ranging from “cost of living” to “K–12 school-system quality” to “number of attractions.” Where are the highest and lowest crime rates? What is the city with the lowest debt-to-income ratio?

Read on to find out how your city ranks.

Juneau, Alaska, has the highest median household income (adjusted for cost of living), $66,009, which is 2.6 times higher than in Hartford, Conn., the city with the lowest at $25,065.

Concord, N.H., has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.0 percent, which is 3.6 times lower than in Hartford, Conn., the city with the highest at 7.1 percent.

Providence, R.I., has the lowest share of state- and local-government employees, 8.3 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Juneau, Alaska, the city with the highest at 38.8 percent.

Indianapolis has the highest K–12 school-system quality score, which is five times higher than in Trenton, N.J., the city with the lowest.

Montpelier, Vt., has the highest share of adults with at least a bachelor's degree, 55.6 percent, which is 5.1 times higher than in Trenton, N.J., the city with the lowest at 11.0 percent.

Austin, Texas, has the lowest infant-mortality rate, 4.05 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in Baton Rouge, La., the city with the highest at 13.36 percent.

Harrisburg, Pa., has the most restaurants per 100,000 residents, which is 7.6 times more than in Indianapolis, the city with the fewest.

Denver has the highest share of millennial newcomers, 8.0 percent, which is 2.4 times higher than in Jackson, Miss., the city with the lowest at 3.4 percent.

Bismarck, N.D., has the lowest violent-crime rate per 1,000 residents, 1.47 percent, which is 10.1 times lower than in Little Rock, Ark., the city with the highest at 14.85 percent.

Source: WalletHub

