Infographic: 2017’s Best State Capitals to Live In

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:

Wondering what states have the best capitals to roost in? Wonder no more! A recent WalletHub infographic ranks the best capitals to call home, based on aspects ranging from “cost of living” to “K–12 school-system quality” to “number of attractions.” Where are the highest and lowest crime rates? What is the city with the lowest debt-to-income ratio?

Read on to find out how your city ranks.

  • Juneau, Alaska, has the highest median household income (adjusted for cost of living), $66,009, which is 2.6 times higher than in Hartford, Conn., the city with the lowest at $25,065.
  • Concord, N.H., has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.0 percent, which is 3.6 times lower than in Hartford, Conn., the city with the highest at 7.1 percent.
  • Providence, R.I., has the lowest share of state- and local-government employees, 8.3 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Juneau, Alaska, the city with the highest at 38.8 percent.
  • Indianapolis has the highest K–12 school-system quality score, which is five times higher than in Trenton, N.J., the city with the lowest.
  • Montpelier, Vt., has the highest share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree, 55.6 percent, which is 5.1 times higher than in Trenton, N.J., the city with the lowest at 11.0 percent.
  • Austin, Texas, has the lowest infant-mortality rate, 4.05 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in Baton Rouge, La., the city with the highest at 13.36 percent.
  • Harrisburg, Pa., has the most restaurants per 100,000 residents, which is 7.6 times more than in Indianapolis, the city with the fewest.
  • Denver has the highest share of millennial newcomers, 8.0 percent, which is 2.4 times higher than in Jackson, Miss., the city with the lowest at 3.4 percent.
  • Bismarck, N.D., has the lowest violent-crime rate per 1,000 residents, 1.47 percent, which is 10.1 times lower than in Little Rock, Ark., the city with the highest at 14.85 percent.

best-and-worst-state-capitals-v2

Source: WalletHub

