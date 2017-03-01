Real Living Real Estate Launches Social Media Center

Real Living Real Estate, a member of HSF Affiliates LLC, has launched the Real Living Social Media Center, distributing content to network members’ consumer and professional connections across Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, the company recently announced. The Center helps network members create content, such as listing announcements, text posts, images and links to articles, as well as content written by Real Living Real Estate, and schedule the content to post.

“We are excited to deliver the new Real Living Social Media Center to our network members and help them share engaging content with their spheres of influence,” says Robert McAdams Jr., president of Real Living Real Estate. “The platform is simple to use and will help our agents increase their visibility and thought leadership locally.”

“Our main goal in launching the Real Living Social Media Center is to provide every agent in the network with the tools and expertise to build a strong, credible social presence, regardless of their skills or experience,” says Matt Kaufman, director of Marketing and Technology at Real Living Real Estate. “With a leg up on social media, our agents can focus more time on what they love to do: help their clients buy and sell real estate.”

“Social media is an integral part of real estate communication, from property marketing to client interaction, branding and beyond,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of HSF Affiliates. “The platform will help Real Living Real Estate agents leverage social media in smart, interactive and effective ways.”

The Center, powered by Back At You Media, is free to network members.

For more information, please visit www.RealLiving.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.