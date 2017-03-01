RE/MAX Hosts Annual R4 Convention in Las Vegas This Week

RE/MAX is hosting its annual R4 Convention in Las Vegas this week, with over 6,000 agents and brokers from 60 countries in attendance, the company recently announced. The event’s Opening General Session, hosted by comedian and entertainer Wayne Brady, featured Dave Liniger, RE/MAX CEO and co-founder, who highlighted the company’s dynamic year of achievement.

“2016 was the best year we’ve had in residential real estate in 10 years,” said Liniger. “No one in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX and we’re the leader in the industry because of the quality of our agents and brokers in this room.”



The company’s successes in 2016 include:



Over 7,000 agents joined the RE/MAX network.

S. agents averaged 16.7 transaction sides.

RE/MAX has over 7,000 offices worldwide.

The global franchisor sold over 900 franchises.



The four-day event will also feature presentations from Caroline Adams Miller, Dave Ramsey, Erik Weihenmayer and Molly Fletcher. Dierks Bentley will close the event with a private concert Thursday night.

