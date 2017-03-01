Training Magazine Names Cartus to ‘Top 125’ for 16th Straight Year

Cartus Corporation has been named the only relocation services provider to Training Magazine’s Top 125 companies for organizational development and training for the 16th straight year, the company recently announced.

“Being recognized by Training Magazine for the 16th consecutive year is an honor for us,” says Amy Meichner, Cartus senior vice president, Global Human Resources. “Outstanding collaboration between our Learning and Development staff and our business groups has been key to creating the innovative training solutions that we implement at Cartus. It’s that very training that guides our dedicated staff toward providing exemplary services to our clients and customers all around the world.”

Cartus was recognized for its Account Management Development Program (AMDP), a blend of classroom, online and self-study opportunities with global access using existing learning technology. The Cartus AMDP curriculum is comprised of more than 100 offerings on topics including working with global clients to addressing annual reports and reviews. Eighty-five percent of Cartus account managers utilized the training site within six months of the program’s implementation.

The Training Magazine ranking was announced recently at a gala in San Diego, Calif.

