Coldwell Banker Preferred Acquires Applebaum Realty

Coldwell Banker Preferred has acquired the assets of Wilmington-Del.-based Applebaum Realty, the company recently announced. The firm’s broker/owner, Brent Applebaum, and 20 sales associates will affiliate with the Coldwell Banker Preferred office in Wilmington.

“I am very pleased to welcome this group of talented real estate professionals from Applebaum Realty who have a strong history of providing quality service to homebuyers and sellers in Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland,” says David Krieger, president of Coldwell Banker Preferred. “This addition to Coldwell Banker Preferred will strengthen our position in northern Delaware and further reinforce our commitment to providing superior service to buyers and sellers in the region.”

“Coldwell Banker Preferred integrates robust marketing and education resources with technology that will bring value to our clients and customers,” says Applebaum. “With access to these quality resources, our agents will be well-positioned for further growth to remain competitive in today’s real estate market.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.