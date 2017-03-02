Remodelista Launches Redesigned Websites

Remodelista has launched redesigned versions of its websites, www.remodelista.com and www.gardenista.com, the Move, Inc.-owned company recently announced. The redesign comes with enhanced navigation and search and new content, including a contractor directory, DIY, “Remodeling 101” and “Gardening 101.”

“Remodelista got its start by offering readers inspirational photos and articles,” says Julie Carlson, founder and editor-in-chief for Remodelista.com. “Over the years, our readers have become very interested in recreating projects on their own. This website redesign takes the how-to aspect of the site even further, making it easier to find information by specific project or room.”

