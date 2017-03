Where Does Your State Rank for Real Estate Property Taxes?

Did you know the average American household spends more than $2,000 on real estate property taxes every year? WalletHub recently ranked each state and the District of Columbia based on real estate property taxes, identifying the highest in:

New Jersey

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 2.35 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $7,410 (on $315,900)

Illinois

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 2.30 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $3,995 (on $173,800)

New Hampshire

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 2.15 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $5,100 (on $237,300)

Connecticut

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 1.97 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $5,327 (on $270,500)

Wisconsin

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 1.96 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $3,248 (on $165,800)

The lowest:

Hawaii

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 0.27 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $1,406 (on $515,300)

Alabama

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 0.43 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $543 (on $125,500)

Louisiana

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 0.49 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $707 (on $144,100)

Delaware

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 0.54 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $1,243 (on $231,500)

District of Columbia

Effective Real Estate Tax Rate: 0.56 percent

Annual Taxes on State Median-Priced Home: $2,665 (on $475,800)

View your state’s ranking here.

Source: WalletHub

