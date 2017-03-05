Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Expands Presence in St. Louis

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added its latest St. Louis, Mo.-based brokerage, Properties West, to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties, led by brokers Charles and Laura Davis, will serve the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“It is rare to find a partnership with a completely aligned set of values, but that is how we immediately felt with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,” says Laura Davis. “We are going to continue to support our affiliated agents as we always have as a small company but with great resources from a recognized brand.”

“The leadership team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties has such passion and energy when it comes to providing an authentic and personal experience to every customer,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “This mindset is fully embraced by the entire company and makes them a perfect fit for our network. We are thrilled to be working together to serve the St. Louis metropolitan area.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Preferred Properties will move to a new location in Town and Country in April.



