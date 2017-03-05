Dotloop Launches API for Developers

Dotloop has launched a new application program interface (API) for developers, the Zillow Group-owned company recently announced. The API will allow developers to integrate external real estate technology and transaction services with dotloop’s platform. More than 20 developer partners, MLSs and real estate brands are set to utilize the API, including BackAgent and Keller Williams.

“Our new API simplifies the process for third-party developers to connect with and leverage dotloop’s end-to-end solution, adding significant value for both developers and real estate professionals using dotloop,” says Austin Allison, founder and general manager of dotloop. “We’re excited to collaborate with developers and further streamline business for real estate professionals so they can provide higher quality service and close transactions faster.”

The API includes the ability to create a new transaction (“Loop It”) within an external application, as well as to enable two-way communication and flow of transaction between an application and dotloop. Additional offerings include the option for an external application to:

Create, retrieve or update a Loop

Obtain a Loop summary (a list of all loops or one specific Loop conducted by a user)

Access robust transaction data

Create, access and update contacts associated with a user profile

For more information, please visit www.dotloop.com.



