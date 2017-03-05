Fast-Forwarding to the Future with Next-Generation Leadership

Successful companies are those that can respond adeptly to change. The most successful companies are those that not only anticipate change, but work to shape how those changes play out.

That is the underpinning of ERA Real Estate’s approach to leadership development and succession planning. In looking at the demographics of today’s real estate professionals, we know that in the very near future a large percentage of owners and practitioners will be transitioning into retirement.

As we fast-forward the brand and lead the way to the next generation of our industry, we are preparing new leaders to take on larger roles within their organizations with a number of programs, including our Young Leaders Networking group; ERA Leadership Academy, a two-semester “master class” in brokerage management; and a Realogy-wide program, Ascend: The Executive Leadership ExperienceSM!

Ascend is an intense, 46-week program that brings together top talent from the Realogy network, industry experts and current successful brokers to help the next generation of leaders prepare for leadership roles.

This next generation of leaders will fast forward their companies’ strategies into continued success in the future.

“Having the opportunity to evaluate our personal strengths and the strengths of others in our organizations, thanks to Ascend, has been very helpful. The program has empowered me to take more ownership of the direction in which I’d like to see our organization move and grow, and set me and my team up for success.” – Jeff Taylor, ERA Key Realty Services

“Participating in Ascend opened my eyes to the unique challenges facing real estate professionals around the country, and to opportunities that my team and I should be taking advantage of within our own market. I developed relationships I’m certain will be long-lasting and am already seeing the benefits of this new network of driven professionals—we collectively are a resource to each other.” – Brad Lawson, ERA Show Place Realty

“I am so honored to be an Ascend alumna. It was truly thrilling to be a part of such a well-laid out course that pulled top talent from across the industry. I particularly enjoyed the panels and open conversation sessions that allowed us to learn from each other and bond as a group, and I look forward to leveraging this network in the future.” – Lacey Merrick Conway, Latter & Blum ERA Powered

Sue Yannaccone is president and CEO of ERA Real Estate.



