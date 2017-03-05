Realty ONE Group Announces New Hires, Promotions

Realty ONE Group recently announced new leadership roles and positions within the company, including the appointment of Michael Clear as COO and Tara Johnson as head of Marketing.

“As we have moved further into 2017, we’ve expanded key areas of the business and added new positions to better support our growth and our incredible team,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group. “It’s critical we have the right leadership in the right places to meet our targets for expansion.”

Clear has served in various executive positions throughout his career, including CIO, COO, president and CMO at Home Security of America, a ServiceMaster subsidiary. Clear was also vice president of Operations at American Home Shield.

Johnson, who has spent the past six years of her career with Realty ONE Group, is a veteran of the escrow and real estate industries, launching Everest Escrow in 2010.

“I am excited to take on this new role where I can employ my passion for driving strategic growth,” says Clear. “I look forward to partnering with our talented leadership team to deliver Realty ONE Group’s vision of opening doors for real estate professionals throughout the world.”

“I am energized by the opportunities we have ahead, and excited to be driving the brand’s growth and marketing efforts forward,” says Johnson.

The company additionally promoted videographer, producer and manager Juan Caicedo to creative director; Niko Costin to director of IT; and regional manager Stacey Onnen to designated broker for Arizona.

The company also hired brand manager Anna Ciric, branch manager Felix Hung and creative director Hamsa Khzam.

“2017 is all about positioning ourselves for long-term growth, and this new structure will allow the organization to scale while unifying processes and opportunities critical to our future,” says Jewgieniew. “These individuals are incredibly talented and hard-working, and I know that their contributions will make an outstanding impact on our future.”



For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.



