Cartus Named ‘Healthy Workplace Employer’ by Local Council

Cartus Corporation was named a platinum “Healthy Workplace Employer” by The Business Council of Fairfield County in recognition of its wellness programs, the Conn.-based company recently announced. Cartus’ programs include delivery for prescriptions and discounted medical plans, and an onsite fitness center, a meditation garden and a wellness center.

“Our company tagline, ‘Trusted guidance—for every move you make,’ isn’t just an indication of how we manage our clients’ employee relocations,” says Amy Meichner, senior vice president of Human Resources at Cartus. “It also aptly describes how we treat our own employees. For every move our employees make toward healthier and more balanced lifestyles, Cartus’ Wellness Program supports them through flexible offerings for physical fitness, nutritional health and mental/spiritual well-being.

“At Cartus, we’re in the business of helping people, and the welfare of our employees is a top priority,” Meichner says. “By supporting our employees as they strive to lead healthier, more balanced lives, we are supporting a happier, more productive workforce—and staff members who look forward to coming in to work.”

Cartus was honored by The Business Council at a luncheon in February.

For more information, please visit www.cartus.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.