From Differentiation to Distinction

Why is it such a challenge for an agent to really stand out in their marketplace? The answer is that many of us continue to perform the same way as everybody else. Without a uniqueness to “how we do what we do,” it’s easy to understand why the consumer has reason to question our value, when it seems that we all provide similar service.

Smart agents understand the urgency to make simple, high-impact changes that create true uniqueness. Here are a few ideas to create a top-value experience that makes you stand out from the crowd:

From Dull to Dynamic

In his book “The Collapse of Distinction,” author Scott McKain emphasizes the need to go beyond differentiation to distinction. Distinction sets a higher standard than differentiation, so take a minute to assess what you offer now and how you can ramp up specific services to take them from dull to dynamic.

Start by taking a piece of paper and drawing a big “T” on the page. On one side, write down what activities, programs, strategic partnerships and lead programs you currently offer, but by today’s standards are old and dated.

On the other side, list how you can update those systems and partnerships to an impressive level far above standard service. Address areas where you can incorporate new, measurable initiatives, like the use of automated lead capture and conversion platforms, web-based video marketing and upgraded lead-generation platforms.

Define What Your Customers Get Now, Then Go for ‘Wow’

Smart selling requires listening to what the customer really wants. Highly successful agents understand how to interpret the value their customers and clients want, rather than adding items the customer doesn’t necessarily value. Start by identifying areas in the process where the customer needs specific counseling, like inspections, testing requirements, and more. Set up expert counseling with your loan professional to walk them through the mortgage process, including how to weigh the many options for getting the transaction to a smooth closing.

Define Your Process

At every opportunity during the buying or selling process, prepare your prospects with a checklist of services they can expect from you. Define how often they prefer to connect with you, and confirm their preferred platform: email, video email, text, phone, chat, etc. This connection will help them through one of their biggest financial decisions, so being informed is an important part of the process.

Brand Yourself Before the Appointment

Few agents take advantage of a pre-appointment system to set up a different experience from the get-go. Connect the client with your manager, your client care coordinator and your lender partner before the actual appointment to begin their experience of care and endorsement. Successful agents understand the power of such positioning to get the attention of the seller in an uncommon way.

Go Customer-Centric, and Crush It

Today’s consumer is uninterested in your awards and ratings. They are interested in what’s in it for them. What they look for is a good real estate experience from a trusted advisor, so think through what you can do to shift the focus in your service model from features to targeted benefits. Use the seven types of differentiation* to search out ways to exceed standards and position yourself as a resource that resonates with their preferences.

When you shoot for exceptional, you can expect to build long-term relationships and endless referrals.

Terri Murphy is a communication engagement specialist, author, speaker and coach. She is the author/co-author of five books, and founder of MurphyOnRealEstate.com.



