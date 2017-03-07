Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America Makes Virtual a Reality for Its Entire Network

Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America has launched an initiative to integrate virtual reality technology, capabilities and support into each of its shops, the company announced during its national Exchange conference this week. Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America will provide each of its brokerages with an immoviewer virtual reality camera and Google cardboard glasses, as well as informational webinars, marketing tools and support.

“We realize that virtual reality is not simply a trend, and we are committed to integrating new technologies into our network that help improve the home-buying and -selling experience,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America. “This not only supports our domestic business, but adds great value as a truly global real estate network. International buyers can experience 3D listings on a much broader scale, saving time and targeting their focus as they look to purchase homes in North America.”

The company has partnered with German-based virtual reality company immoviewer to distribute virtual reality cameras to each office. Executives from immoviewer will be working with Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America to develop educational content that will be available exclusively to members of the Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America network.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America to deliver virtual reality technology to its license partners and advisors,” says Ralf von Grafenstein, CEO of immoviewer. “We have seen incredible results for real estate professionals, including quicker turnaround times during the home-buying process, a decrease in the amount of time sellers need to vacate their properties and more flexibility for homebuyers to view multiple homes. Virtual reality is quickly becoming an industry standard in real estate and companies that don’t embrace this technology will quickly fall behind the pack.”

“We have recently integrated immoviewer-powered virtual reality listings to enhance our client offerings,” says Paul Benson, license partner at Engel & VÃ¶lkers Park City. “The camera itself is compact and can be used with or without a professional videographer because of its ease-of-use, and we love the unique ability to give guided 3D tours to clients anywhere in the world. It’s this type of support we receive from Engel & VÃ¶lkers that keeps us at the forefront in our markets.”

