Beware the Latest Scam Targeting REALTORSÂ®

As a real estate agent, you have a lot on your plate. So when a bill arrives in the mail alerting you that your real estate license is in jeopardy, it may seem like a plausible occurrence. At least, that’s the idea behind a recent scam targeting REALTORSÂ® and real estate licensees in Florida.

The fictitious (but plausible sounding) “Florida Board of REALTORS” has been sending out a “final notice” bill to real estate professionals across the state, urging them to fork over money in order to update their real estate license. The notice directs checks to a random mailbox in Deerfield Beach, listing a website and phone number for support.



REALTORSÂ® all across the state of Florida have been receiving these bills, and a quick trip to the Florida Board of REALTORS website listed on the bills shows, at first glance, a professionally made, convincing website. However, upon further scrutiny, the site shows a bevy of broken links and dead-end pages.

Florida’s real REALTORÂ® board, Florida Realtors, has alerted its 165,000 members of the scam, warning them not to fall for it.

“For now, members should ignore these demand letters, and we ask brokers and agents to spread this message to everyone working in theÂ FloridaÂ real estate industry,” said Florida Realtors General CounselÂ Margy Grant inÂ a recent press release.

According to Grant, Florida Realtors is still investigating and in contact withÂ FloridaÂ authorities.

Regardless of what state you live in, if you receive a bill in the mail demanding payment to update your real estate license, be sure to contact your local board before cutting any checks.

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia's senior content editor.



