Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America Partners with RealSatisfied and Smarter Agent

Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America has partnered with RealSatisfied and Smarter Agent to enhance its advisors’ mobile strategies, allowing them to leverage customer satisfaction ratings, the company recently announced. The RealSatisfied customer satisfaction and performance evaluation platform gives advisors the ability to survey their clients after each transaction, as well as license partners the ability to evaluate survey results.

Engel & VÃ¶lkers’ mobile offering, EV Real Estate, provides each advisor and shop with a personalized app in which advisors and their clients can search and share real estate listings, leveraging GPS, mapping, featured listing photos and property information alerts.

“It’s no secret that consumers expect optimal mobile experiences and rely heavily on referrals when selecting their real estate professionals,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & VÃ¶lkers North America. “It’s our responsibility to meet and exceed those expectations by providing our advisors with best-in-class solutions to help raise the bar in their business.”

For more information, please visit www.evusa.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.