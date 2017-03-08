X
Want Denzel Washington as Your Neighbor? Check Out This Colonial Mansion in Beverly Park

By Zoe Eisenberg

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:

If you’re looking to make mega moves in Los Angeles’ Beverly Parks hood, be sure to pay mind to 10 Beverly Park. This lavish gated colonial estate roosts upon 4.25 acres of pristine land, with rolling lawns, a pool, quiet gardens and a five-car garage.

Situated in a star-studded neighborhood, your new Beverly Park neighbors will be Mark Wahlberg, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart and Denzel Washington. The 13,500-square-foot residence offers panoramic city light views, a 16-seat movie theater and a home gym complete with sauna and steam room. All of this and more can be yours for only $29 million.

Listed by: Aaroe Estates President Aaron Kirman and Estates Director Neyshia Go
Listed for: $29 million

Photo Credit: Matthew Momberger

Beverly_Park_1-3

Beverly_Park_4-5

Zoe Eisenberg is RISMedia’s senior content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at zoe@rismedia.com.

