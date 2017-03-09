Coldwell Banker Acquires Sam Armstrong Realty

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has acquired the assets of Southern California-based Sam Armstrong Realty, Inc., which operated as Coldwell Banker Armstrong Properties, the NRT LLC company recently announced. The firm’s broker/owner, Teri Armstrong-Hardke, and 66 sales associates will affiliate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.



“We have been strategically looking to connect our inland footprint with just the right sales force and harmonized company culture and found our match in Coldwell Banker Armstrong Properties,” says Jamie Duran, president of the Orange County, San Diego and Desert operations of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “We identified this family business running rich in local heritage with a solid community focus and industry integrity as the next place where Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage would help more buyers and sellers of real estate. We are thrilled to be now solidly centered in the Riverside market with a stellar group of real estate professionals aligned with the leading global real estate brand.”



“Our agents deserve the best and I feel that they are getting it,” says Armstrong-Hardke. “I look forward to accelerated and continued growth as a result of this change.”



For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.

