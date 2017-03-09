Halstead Property Announces New Park Avenue Executive Director of Sales

Halstead Property has announced a new executive director of sales, Itzy Garay, for its Park Avenue office. Garay, a former sales executive at a firm in Manhattan and member of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), will work with John Wollberg, executive vice president and managing director.



“I am thrilled to welcome Itzy to the Halstead executive team,” says Diane M. Ramirez, chairman and CEO of Halstead Property. “Her successful track record within the industry, along with her incredible energy, enthusiasm and spirit, will make her an invaluable addition to Halstead and a perfect culture fit. We are confident that Itzy and John will make a winning team.”

“Our culture at Halstead is supportive and strategic, and we are committed to the highest level of service for our customers and agents. It has always been important that our executive team is the embodiment of these traits and we know that Itzy will be an amazing addition to the group,” says Wollberg.

For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.

