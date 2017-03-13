Realogy Named One of World’s Most Ethical Companies Six Years in a Row

Realogy Holdings Corp. has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the sixth straight year, the company recently announced. Realogy is the only residential real estate company on the list.



“Once again, we are deeply honored to be recognized by Ethisphere for our commitment to ethical business practices,” says Richard A. Smith, Realogy’s chairman, CEO and president. “Our focus on integrity, one of our company’s core values, reflects who we are as a company and what we value most: strong relationships with our employees, our customers and our shareholders. We work hard to build our relationships on a foundation of integrity as a trusted provider of real estate franchise and brokerage services as well as relocation, title and settlement services.”



“We believe our commitment to an ethical company culture gives us a competitive edge in the marketplace, for talented employees as well as customers and suppliers,” says Liz Gehringer, Realogy’s chief ethics and compliance officer. “We are delighted to accept this honor on behalf of our thousands of employees who help shape our company’s reputation every day by staying true to our core values.”

“A company’s culture is shaped by its values,” says Tim Erblich, Ethisphere’s CEO. “In each of the past six years, Realogy’s commitment to its core values and to raising the bar for ethical standards and practices has placed it in a special class as being among the World’s Most Ethical Companies. We congratulate everyone at Realogy for this extraordinary achievement.”

