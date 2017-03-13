StreetEasy Debuts ‘Find Your Place’ Ad Campaign

StreetEasy has debuted a new advertising campaign, “Find Your Place,” that showcases the platform’s options for buyers and renters in New York City, the Zillow Group-owned company recently announced. The ads will appear throughout the city, including on streets and sidewalks and in subway stations, subway cars, buses and taxis.

“Searching for a home is a challenge and a journey, and StreetEasy offers a wide-range of New York City-centric search filters and content to help buyers and renters find the right place for them,” says Susan Daimler, general manager of StreetEasy. “This campaign humorously depicts the different and ever shifting priorities that exist in a dynamic market like New York City.”

The ads, created with Office of Baby, include quippy text and wry realism, underscored by an illustrated cityscape of different home types found in New York City.

View samples of the campaign here.



