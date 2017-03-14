Looking for Some Family-Friendly St. Paddy’s Inspiration? Check Out These 3 Ideas

Whether or not you have Irish heritage in your blood, many Americans love to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. But a holiday often synonymous with drinking copious amounts of green beer at the local Irish pub may not feel like the most family friendly to those with young children. Below are some suggestions to help you celebrate this beloved holiday family-style.

Plan a history project. Not many people know the real history behind St. Patrick’s Day. Depending on the age of your kids, suggest a fun family discovery project. Research the day together and present your findings. Did you know that Saint Patrick was not in fact Irish?

Make your own parade. If your town doesn’t have an official St. Paddy’s Day parade, make your own. Gather your kids’ friends (and their parents!), put together some decorations, balloons and signs, and hit the sidewalks of your neighborhood. For safety’s sake, be sure to stay off the road.

Cook a meal. Spend time researching authentic Irish meals. Make a list, hit the grocery stores, and do some cooking together. Irish soda bread and stew, anyone?

