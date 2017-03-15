Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Receives Award for Philanthropy

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group received the Unity Award from Metropolitan Ministries, a nonprofit organization supporting homeless and low-income families in Tampa Bay, Fla., the company recently announced. The award recognizes the company’s efforts on behalf of the organization, which included ‘Cabernet Sleigh’ (a nod to the company’s colors, cabernet and cream), or the U-Haul truck that picked up donations from its offices at the end of 2016.

“Receiving this Unity Award is a tremendous honor,” says Dewey Mitchell, managing partner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. “We are proud that our sales executives and staff have always embraced our culture of giving, contributing to a number of community service efforts throughout the year. The ‘Cabernet Sleigh’ initiative was particularly meaningful because it brought together everyone from all our offices toward one common goal—and we even had clients who participated when they found out about it. We plan to continue this initiative and hope to be able to help 1,000 families next time.”

