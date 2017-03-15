Engel & Völkers North America Announces 2016 Award Winners

Engel & Völkers North America has announced its 2016 award winners, with Engel & Völkers Minneapolis given the company’s highest honor, The Engel & Völkers Cup, awarded annually to the shop that demonstrates market leadership through the use of the brand’s marketing programs, systems and tools.
“Engel & Völkers has established a solid reputation of premium international real estate service because we continue to attract top performers who share our commitment to quality and professionalism,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America.
Private Office Advisor Inductees
This designation is granted through a nomination process and selected based on an advisor’s consistent, year-after-year production numbers, market expertise and notably high-quality service.
Jason Binab, Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay
Ryan Chiodo, Engel & Völkers Olde Naples
Brian Danyliw, Engel & Völkers Nanaimo
Alison Elder, Engel & Völkers Truckee
Sophia Hu, Engel & Völkers Markham
Christa Huffstickler, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
André Parisien, Engel & Völkers Tremblant
Dean Poritzky, Engel & Völkers Wellesley
PollyAnna Snyder, Engel & Völkers Bozeman
Top-Producing North America Teams (GCI)
1. Mercedes/Berk Team, Engel & Völkers New York City
2. Binab Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay
3. LeBlanc Piercy Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria
4. Lawson Team, Engel & Völkers Park City
5. Howard Morrel Team, Engel & Völkers New York City
Top-Producing North America Teams (Sides)
1. Binab Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay
2. LeBlanc Piercy Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria
3. Lawson Team, Engel & Völkers Park City
4. Linda Rudd Team, Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island
5. The Starnes Group, Engel & Völkers Calgary
Top-Producing U.S. Advisors (GCI)
1. Carol Sollak, Engel & Völkers Wellington
2. Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers Park City
3. Matt Johnson, Engel & Völkers Wellington
4. Alison Elder, Engel & Völkers Truckee
5. Sandra Miller, Engel & Völkers Santa Monica
Top-Producing U.S. Advisors (Sides)
1. Shirley Gary, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
2. Alison Elder, Engel & Völkers Truckee
3. Lindsay Bacigalupo, Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown
4. Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers Park City
5. Keri Holland, Engel & Völkers Park City
Top-Producing Canada Advisors (GCI)
1. Martin Rouleau, Engel & Völkers Montréal
2. André Parisien, Engel & Völkers Tremblant
3. Gregg Baker, Engel & Völkers Vancouver and John King, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central
4. Khalen Meredith, Engel & Völkers York
5. Jeff Fitzpatrick, Engel & Völkers Vancouver
Top-Producing Canada Advisors (Sides)
1. André Parisien, Engel & Völkers Tremblant
2. Martin Rouleau, Engel & Völkers Montréal
3. Michel Naud, Engel & Völkers Tremblant
4. John King, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central
5. Debby Doktorczyk, Engel & Völkers Montréal
Engel & Völkers Brand Advancement Award
Recognizes consistent best practices in marketing, advertising and social media strategies
Shop Award: Engel & Völkers Montréal
Advisor Award: Carol Sollak, Engel & Völkers Wellington
Engel & Völkers Community Service Award
Recognizes positive impact within the community through leadership and/or participation in philanthropic organizations
Shop Award: Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake
Advisor Award: Page George, Engel & Völkers Richmond
Engel & Völkers Competence Award
Recognizes best use of techniques and strategies for team development through Engel & Völkers Academy and Coaching programs
Engel & Völkers Minneapolis
Engel & Völkers Exclusivity Award
Recognizes highest level of success through talent attraction and increased rate of per person-productivity
Engel & Völkers Victoria
Engel & Völkers Passion Award
Recognizes license partner whose shop most exemplifies the Engel & Völkers Shop Concept
Engel & Völkers Savannah
Special Olympics Champion
The highest recognition of a shop or individual for their support of Special Olympics in a calendar year
Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island
Special Olympics Play Unified Champions Award
Recognizes the top three shops that raised the most funds through corporately sponsored fundraising activities
1. Engel & Völkers Intown Atlanta
2. Engel & Völkers Boston
3. Engel & Völkers Clearwater
Special Olympics Local Spirit Partner Award
Recognizes the top three shops that collectively donated time, resources and funds to make a significant difference for its local chapter
1. Engel & Völkers Minneapolis
2. Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
3. Engel & Völkers Houston
Special Olympics Volunteer Extraordinaire
Recognizes an individual who has made a significant difference in as a Special Olympics volunteer
Katrina DeWit, Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown
