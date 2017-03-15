Engel & Völkers North America Announces 2016 Award Winners

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Engel & Völkers North America has announced its 2016 award winners, with Engel & Völkers Minneapolis given the company’s highest honor, The Engel & Völkers Cup, awarded annually to the shop that demonstrates market leadership through the use of the brand’s marketing programs, systems and tools.

“Engel & Völkers has established a solid reputation of premium international real estate service because we continue to attract top performers who share our commitment to quality and professionalism,” says Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America.

Private Office Advisor Inductees

This designation is granted through a nomination process and selected based on an advisor’s consistent, year-after-year production numbers, market expertise and notably high-quality service.

Jason Binab, Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay

Ryan Chiodo, Engel & Völkers Olde Naples

Brian Danyliw, Engel & Völkers Nanaimo

Alison Elder, Engel & Völkers Truckee

Sophia Hu, Engel & Völkers Markham

Christa Huffstickler, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta

André Parisien, Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Dean Poritzky, Engel & Völkers Wellesley

PollyAnna Snyder, Engel & Völkers Bozeman

Top-Producing North America Teams (GCI)

1. Mercedes/Berk Team, Engel & Völkers New York City

2. Binab Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay

3. LeBlanc Piercy Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria

4. Lawson Team, Engel & Völkers Park City

5. Howard Morrel Team, Engel & Völkers New York City

Top-Producing North America Teams (Sides)

1. Binab Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria Oak Bay

2. LeBlanc Piercy Group, Engel & Völkers Victoria

3. Lawson Team, Engel & Völkers Park City

4. Linda Rudd Team, Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island

5. The Starnes Group, Engel & Völkers Calgary

Top-Producing U.S. Advisors (GCI)

1. Carol Sollak, Engel & Völkers Wellington

2. Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers Park City

3. Matt Johnson, Engel & Völkers Wellington

4. Alison Elder, Engel & Völkers Truckee

5. Sandra Miller, Engel & Völkers Santa Monica

Top-Producing U.S. Advisors (Sides)

1. Shirley Gary, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta

2. Alison Elder, Engel & Völkers Truckee

3. Lindsay Bacigalupo, Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown

4. Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers Park City

5. Keri Holland, Engel & Völkers Park City

Top-Producing Canada Advisors (GCI)

1. Martin Rouleau, Engel & Völkers Montréal

2. André Parisien, Engel & Völkers Tremblant

3. Gregg Baker, Engel & Völkers Vancouver and John King, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

4. Khalen Meredith, Engel & Völkers York

5. Jeff Fitzpatrick, Engel & Völkers Vancouver

Top-Producing Canada Advisors (Sides)

1. André Parisien, Engel & Völkers Tremblant

2. Martin Rouleau, Engel & Völkers Montréal

3. Michel Naud, Engel & Völkers Tremblant

4. John King, Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

5. Debby Doktorczyk, Engel & Völkers Montréal

Engel & Völkers Brand Advancement Award

Recognizes consistent best practices in marketing, advertising and social media strategies

Shop Award: Engel & Völkers Montréal

Advisor Award: Carol Sollak, Engel & Völkers Wellington

Engel & Völkers Community Service Award

Recognizes positive impact within the community through leadership and/or participation in philanthropic organizations

Shop Award: Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake

Advisor Award: Page George, Engel & Völkers Richmond

Engel & Völkers Competence Award

Recognizes best use of techniques and strategies for team development through Engel & Völkers Academy and Coaching programs

Engel & Völkers Minneapolis

Engel & Völkers Exclusivity Award

Recognizes highest level of success through talent attraction and increased rate of per person-productivity

Engel & Völkers Victoria

Engel & Völkers Passion Award

Recognizes license partner whose shop most exemplifies the Engel & Völkers Shop Concept

Engel & Völkers Savannah

Special Olympics Champion

The highest recognition of a shop or individual for their support of Special Olympics in a calendar year

Engel & Völkers Hilton Head Island

Special Olympics Play Unified Champions Award

Recognizes the top three shops that raised the most funds through corporately sponsored fundraising activities

1. Engel & Völkers Intown Atlanta

2. Engel & Völkers Boston

3. Engel & Völkers Clearwater

Special Olympics Local Spirit Partner Award

Recognizes the top three shops that collectively donated time, resources and funds to make a significant difference for its local chapter

1. Engel & Völkers Minneapolis

2. Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta

3. Engel & Völkers Houston

Special Olympics Volunteer Extraordinaire

Recognizes an individual who has made a significant difference in as a Special Olympics volunteer

Katrina DeWit, Engel & Völkers Minneapolis Downtown

For more information, please visit www.evusa.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.