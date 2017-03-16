Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Named No. 3 in Nation

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group has been named the No. 1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage in the Midwest and the No. 3 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage in the nation, the company recently announced. Its recognition in the top three makes the company a member of the Berkshire Elite Circle.

“I’m so proud to be associated with such amazing professionals who provide outstanding service to their clients and are such an asset to their communities and our profession,” says Nancy Nagy, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group.

“I’m so proud of our agents and the outstanding work they do each and every day on behalf of their clients,” says Michael Pierson, president. “For them to receive recognition on the national level for their hard work is really gratifying.”

The company’s Lincoln Park Clybourn office was also recognized, named one of the top 10 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offices in the nation for both closed residential units and total GCI. The office was recognized for both in the Round Table category, as well. Additionally, the company’s Gold Coast and Webster offices were recognized in the Round Table category, also for total GCI.

Teams recognized included The Lowe Group (No. 1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices team in the Midwest, No. 2 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices team in the nation); and The MG Group (No. 10 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices team in the nation for total GCI, top 100 in the nation for closed units and total GCI). Jennifer Mills Klatt (Home Discovery Team) and The Pattie Murray Team were also recognized in the top 100 in the nation for closed units and total GCI. Ivona Kutermankiewicz, The Klopas Stratton Team, The Jerfita Team and The Brad Lipptiz Group were recognized in the top 100 in the nation for total GCI.

Natasha Motev and Joanne Nemerovski were recognized as the top two Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents in the Midwest.

Colette Connelly, Michael Giliano, Cara Buffa, Elaine Pagels, Kris Berger, and Diana and Chuck Ivas received the 5 Year Legend Award in recognition of receiving the Chairman’s Circle Award for five consecutive years.

