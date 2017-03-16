Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Hosts Biennial International Conference

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate recently hosted its biennial international conference, Fusion 2017, drawing more than 1,000 affiliated agents, brokers and staff. The conference, held February 27-March 1 in Las Vegas, Nev., featured awards, expert-led education, industry insights and networking.

“Fusion 2017 was more than a brand conference,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “It was an opportunity to celebrate our growth and the many achievements of our network of affiliated brokers and agents. We delivered the most sophisticated program of content, learning and thought leadership to the largest audience in our brand’s history, which is reflective of the incredible momentum BHGRE is experiencing as we enter 2017.”

Among the conference highlights were an opening keynote by Ryan Estis, a performance expert; Chris’ interview with incoming Realogy Franchise Group CEO John Peyton and outgoing Realogy Franchise Group CEO Alex Perriello; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate CMO Jennifer Marchetti’s dive into the brand’s marketing strategy, including ads in Better Homes and Gardens magazine, the Greenhouse intranet and social media efforts; the brand’s corporate giving partnership with New Story; and sessions pertaining to Realogy’s Zap® technology.

Thirty-eight awards were given at the conference’s Awards Ceremony, including for Community Involvement; Marketing; PAIGE, which recognizes those who best align with the brand’s core values; Rookie of the Year; Talent Attraction; Technology; and Young Entrepreneur, as well as to top producers.

For more information, please visit eventsbhgre.com/fusion-2017/ or www.BHGRE.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.