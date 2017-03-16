Coldwell Banker Acquires Canvas Real Estate Services & Investments

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has acquired the assets of San Diego, Calif.-based Rossana Pestana Real Estate Services, LLC, which operates as Canvas Real Estate Services & Investments, the NRT LLC company recently announced. The firm’s former broker/owner, Rossana Pestana, and team will affiliate with Coldwell Banker and operate from its office in La Jolla, Calif.

“We are excited to welcome Rossana Pestana and her team of sales professionals to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage,” says Jamie Duran, president of the Orange County, San Diego and Desert County operations of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “Representing real estate investors takes distinctive knowledge and experience, and it is important to work with agents who have this unique skillset as we diversify and expand our footprint with the services we provide our customers.”

“I am pleased to be part of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage,” says Pestana. “The exceptional tools combined with the latest technology and personalized support that are available to their affiliated agents will ensure that my team will continue to excel in providing real estate investor clients with the superior service required in today’s competitive market.”



For more information, please visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.