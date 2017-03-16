Weichert Hosts 2017 Summit

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., recently hosted the 2017 Weichert Summit, drawing 600 attendees, including Weichert-affiliated agents, broker/owners and managers. The event, held March 6-8 in Henderson, Nev., featured speakers who provided ‘Play to Win’ best practices and insights to attendees.

“Our summit was designed to educate and inspire our affiliates to achieve greatness, which is why we chose the ‘Play to Win’ theme for this year’s national conference,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We continuously strive to provide our affiliates with the best business tools and resources to help them achieve professional success. The valuable insights shared by our amazing cast of speakers, along with a chance to network with other successful Weichert colleagues from across the country, will help our affiliates stand out from the pack when they get in front of a client.”

Speakers included Jerry Ascencio, chairman of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); Patti DeNucci, author and business leader; Andrew Dorn, national speaker for realtor.com®; Dan Elzer, leadership, management and sales trainer; Pamela Ermen, real estate coach and instructor; Harris Faulker, Fox News anchor and journalist; Matthew Ferrara, philosopher and writer; David Knox, real estate negotiation and sales trainer; and Chris Smith, author and founder of Curaytor.

The event also recognized Weichert’s top agents, offices and companies for 2015 and 2016.

For more information, please visit www.weichertfranchise.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.