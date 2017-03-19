Brokerage Purchases First Motto Mortgage Franchise in Florida

A Trinity, Fla.-based real estate brokerage has purchased the first Motto Mortgage franchise in the state, the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. company recently announced. The franchise, purchased by Christian Bennett and Sallie Swinford, partners of RE/MAX Champions, is set to open this spring.

“The real estate market is constantly evolving, and with the current growth rate in the Tampa Bay area, we felt a Motto Mortgage office would be the perfect complement to our already successful real estate office,” says Bennett.

“We also loved the idea of providing one-stop shopping and being able to offer our clients the convenience of getting their financing right next to the same company they have come to trust for their home-buying experience,” says Swinford.

“Christian and Sallie have a proven track record of success in the community,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “The addition of a Motto Mortgage franchise affiliated with their growing real estate office will make it that much easier for clients to purchase a home.”

With Motto Mortgage, experienced mortgage professionals can benefit from tools, resources and proximity to a local real estate brokerage. Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender, but have access to competitive loan options from various sources.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.