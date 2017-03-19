LeadingRE Names New Advisory Council Officers, Members

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has named new officers and members to its Advisory Council, the company recently announced. Pam Metzger, director of Relocation and Corporate Services for WK Real Estate in Boulder, Colo., has been named chairperson for a one-year term, and Allison Rybarczyk, associate broker and relocation director for Arizona Best Real Estate in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been named vice chairperson, assuming the role of chairperson next year.

New members of the Council include Kimberly Barkoff of Halstead Real Estate in New York, N.Y.; Andrea Bowles of Blanchard & Calhoun Real Estate in Augusta, Ga.; Jo Lay of Baird & Warner in Chicago, Ill.; and Catharine Pappas of Dickens Mitchener in Charlotte, N.C. They join current members Ryan Carrell of Carpenter Realtors in Indianapolis, Ind.; Rachael Joyner of Joyner Fine Properties in Richmond, Va.; Diana McGrogan of Intero Real Estate Services in Cupertino, Calif.; Frank Morrice Arias of Siuma Realty in Panama; and Kim Mullins of HUFF Realty in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented, experienced council members providing guidance on vital programs that impact our members around the world, particularly those that relate to business development, lead generation and relocation,” says Brent Williams, director of Member Services for LeadingRE and staff liaison to the Council.

Concluding their service on the council are Jane Gowarty of Smith & Associates Real Estate in Tampa, Fla.; Liz Nunan of Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate in Rye Brook, N.Y.; and Denise Talboy of The Keyes Company in Miami, Fla.

The Advisory Council works with LeadingRE’s management team on strategic network initiatives.

