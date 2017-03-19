Renovate or Decorate? 3 Things to Consider Before Choosing

Editor’s Note: This was originally published on RISMedia’s blog, Housecall. See what else is cookin’ now at blog.rismedia.com:



If you are unhappy with the current look of your home, you may be thinking about redecorating to spruce the space up. For most, redecorating includes repainting the walls, refreshing the decor and even purchasing new curtains or furnishings. However, in some cases, redecorating is not enough to produce the desired results. The last thing you want to do is spend hundreds or thousands of dollars redecorating only to still be unhappy with the look of the home. Renovating may be in order, but you should carefully consider these two options to determine the right move to make.

Your Budget

Your budget will be a critical deciding factor in whether you should renovate or remodel. Renovating a room may involve replacing the flooring, adding new molding, replacing the windows or window features, adding new lighting and more. After the renovation has been completed, many will also redecorate the space with new furnishings, paint and more. You should carefully review your budget to determine if you can afford a significant renovation project or if a remodeling project is more suitable for your financial situation. After all is said and done, you may find that getting some good furnishings from companies like The Century House can provide a satisfying change at less cost to you.



The Functional Use of the Space

It is also important to consider the functional use of the space. With a renovation project, you may be able to knock down walls to adjust the shape and size of the room. You may be able to add a storage closet, built-in shelves or other features. These are just a few of the ways that a renovation can improve your functional use of the space. On the other hand, if you are happy with how the room meets your family’s needs for space, storage and more, you may not need to make any physical changes to the space.

The Significance of Desired Results

A renovation project often takes several weeks or longer to complete, and it can provide much more significant results. Generally, it can change the style of the room and make it look more current. It also can improve the use of the space with great results. You should consider how in-depth and significant you want the results to be to determine if this is the right move to make.

It is common for homeowners to be unhappy with one or more rooms of the home. In some cases, a minor redecorating project will produce incredible, desirable results. In other cases, more significant and costly effort is needed to fully transform the space. Take time to consider your needs and desires for the space, as well as your budget, before deciding how to proceed.

