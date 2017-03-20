Cartus Awards Masters Cup to LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Cartus Corporation has awarded its Broker Network Masters Cup to Denver, Colo.-based LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, the company recently announced. LIV Sotheby’s International Realty President R. Scott Webber was on hand to accept the award at the annual Cartus Broker Network International Conference, held March 13-15 in Phoenix, Ariz.

“We are thrilled to recognize LIV Sotheby’s International Realty as this year’s winner of the Cartus Broker Network Masters Cup,” says Scott Becker, senior vice president, Cartus Affinity & Broker Services. “Our brokers treat every referral as a new opportunity to provide an exceptional customer experience which, ultimately, provides a tremendous benefit to our clients and their relocating employees. LIV Sotheby’s International Realty has gone above and beyond achieving the excellence that we value so highly in our Network members. We congratulate them on this honor.”

The Masters Cup is presented annually to the Cartus Network broker who has delivering outstanding service, demonstrated exceptional quality standards, outperformed metrics in key areas and surpassed goals.

The Cartus Broker Network International Conference featured a keynote address from decorated fighter pilot and motivational speaker Rob “Waldo” Waldman and speeches by Realogy Chairman, CEO and President Richard A. Smith and Cartus President and CEO Kevin Kelleher.

